Burna-Boy pays funeral expense for U.S shooting victims

Nigerian Grammy-winning artist Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has pledged to foot the funeral expenses for all four victims killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at a toddler’s birthday party in Stockton, California.

The shooting occurred during a 2-year-old’s birthday celebration at the Monkey Space banquet hall on Lucile Avenue, near Thornton Road, in north Stockton.

The tragedy claimed the lives of an 8-year-old, a 9-year-old, a 14-year-old, and a 21-year-old, while 11 other attendees suffered gunshot injuries.

Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee said Burna Boy was “deeply moved by the tragedy” and offered financial support to the grieving families.

Lee explained that the incident caught the attention of entertainment executive Wack 100, who facilitated the connection between him and Burna Boy.

“When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke,” Burna Boy said in a statement provided by Lee. “After hearing the story on The Breakfast Club, I reached out to Wack 100, who then connected me with Jason Lee, because no family should ever face this kind of pain alone. I wanted to do whatever I could to support these parents as they begin the long process of healing.”

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing. Authorities say the shooting was “targeted” and may be gang-related, though they have not released details on what led them to that conclusion.

The incident appears to have stemmed from “a beef between individuals” and involved gunmen who “wanted to send a message,” Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi told NBC News.

The FBI has added a $50,000 reward to the $25,000 already offered by Stockton Crime Stoppers, in collaboration with Mayor Fugazi and Councilwoman Mariela Ponce.