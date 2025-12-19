Burna Boy, Olamide make Obama’s 2025 best songs list

Former United States President Barack Obama has included songs by Nigerian music stars Burna Boy and Olamide in his list of best songs for 2025, underscoring the continued global rise of Afrobeats.

Obama released the annual music list on his official social media platforms, a tradition he has maintained since his time in the White House, where he shares his favourite songs, books and films of the year.

On the 2025 playlist, Burna Boy earned a spot with his song “TaTaTa,” while Olamide was featured for “99.” Nigerian-British singer Obongjayar also made the list with his track “Not In Surrender,” adding to the strong African representation.

The former president’s playlist features a diverse mix of sounds and genres, with appearances by global artistes including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Lady Gaga, Drake, Rosalía and Bruce Springsteen.

The inclusion of Burna Boy and Olamide has drawn positive reactions from fans, who say the recognition further cements Nigerian music’s influence on the global stage, as Obama’s yearly playlists continue to shape music discovery worldwide.