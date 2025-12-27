Burna Boy, Lagos prison officers begin discussion on inmate release

Grammy-winning music star Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, alongside social media influencer and activist Martins Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has visited the Kirikiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Lagos, in a move aimed at supporting lawful inmate release and easing custodial congestion.

The visit, which drew public attention, was undertaken to better understand the procedures governing the release of inmates who are legally eligible for freedom through the payment of court-imposed fines.

This visit yesterday came hours after VDM announced receipt of $100,000 from Burna Boy to assist inmates who were unable to pay court fines and patients experiencing financial difficulties in public hospitals in the country.

The visit was disclosed by the Nigerian Correctional Service, Lagos Command spokesperson, Joseph Osho, through a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday.

During the visit, the delegation met with the Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), Sanni Richard, who provided detailed explanations on the legal and administrative framework guiding fine payments within the NCoS.

He clarified that only inmates duly qualified by court orders can benefit from such interventions, stressing that all processes are governed by strict legal safeguards to ensure transparency, accountability, and full compliance with correctional regulations.

DCC Richard emphasized that fine payments are not arbitrary acts of charity but are carried out strictly in line with court judgments and established correctional guidelines.

He noted that the system is designed to prevent abuse, protect judicial integrity, and ensure that only deserving cases are considered.

The Service reaffirmed its openness to partnerships that promote access to justice, respect for the rule of law, and humane treatment of persons in custody, while maintaining that all interventions must align strictly with legal and institutional frameworks.

On the $100,000 donation, VDM explained that the money, which translates to N150 million, will be used to give a lease of life to the less privileged, specifically to prisoners who are in jail because of their inability to pay fines and patients who are unable to clear their hospital bills.

He noted that the money will be shared equally between the prisoners and patients, saying N75 million will be used to pay prisoners’ fines, and the remaining N75 million will be used to clear the bills of patients in government-owned hospitals.

“Thank you, Burna Boy, for this kind gesture. God bless you. And thank you for trusting me with this money, believing that I will carry out this project.

“BURNA BOY JUST GAVE ME $100,000, equivalent of 150 million naira, to give a new lease of life to some people, that is to people who have been in prison for years because they are unable to pay their fines. A lot of people are in prison because they can’t pay,300k,50k,30k etc

“A lot of them will be getting a fresh 2026 as $50, 000 USD, equivalent of 75 million naira, will be going for their freedom, while the other $50, 000 USD, which is another N75 million will be going for clearing of hospital bills for some people in the government/public hospitals…..

“The money is in my custody, while we do proper documentation for their release. 75 million naira will go to freeing prisoners, and N75 million naira will go for hospital bills.

“I intend to collect all fined prisoners’ data of all 36 states so that the money meant for the fines can go round, likewise hospital payments….

“Thank you Burna Boy for this kind gesture. God bless you. And thank you for trusting me with this money, believing that I will carry out this project,” Very Dark Man said.