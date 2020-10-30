Burna Boy captures EndSARS protest in new song

As controversies trailed the attack on EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgates by military officers, Grammy Award nominee, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, has released a single song and captured what transpired at the scene in Lagos State.

Burna Boy said that the new song was composed after watching video clips on the attack that was allegedly perpetrated by officers of the Nigerian Army on the protesters barely 10 days ago.

The international multiple award-winning artiste, who titled the new single released on Friday as “20:10:20”, had last month released his critically acclaimed ‘Real Life’ video featuring Stormzy.

In the new single unveiled to express dissatisfaction with the attack on EndSARS protesters, Burna Boy condemned the attack on peaceful protesters in Lagos and other parts of the country with a simple melody that was constant throughout the song.

The artiste, in the singles, used works that could easily address social and political injustices that were condemned by protesters across the country.

He said: “Water runaway my eye! Nothing wey you go talk wey go justify the case of their murder.” It is a clarion call to the appropriate authorities to investigate and bring to book those responsible for this incident.