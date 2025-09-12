Burkina Faso scraps entry visa for Africans

The Burkina Faso military government has announced the removal of visa fees for all African nationals intending to migrate to the country.

The West African country disclosed the new measure during a cabinet meeting presided over by junta leader, Ibrahim Traore, disclosing that the initiative is aimed at promoting regional integration.

The Minister of Security, Mamadhou Sana, stated that the move which also centres on boosting tourism and reinforcing its commitment to Pan-Africanism was convened to adopt more open and seamless travel frameworks to travellers from fellow African countries.

Sana, during the disclosure of the policy yesterday, relayed that intending incomers into Burkina Faso will only need to complete an online visa application which will be subject to approval.

“From now on, any citizen from an African country wishing to travel to Burkina Faso will not pay any amount to cover visa fees,” Sana said.

“The free visa system for African nationals will help promote tourism, showcase Burkinabe culture and enhance Burkina Faso’s visibility abroad.”