Burkina Faso to re-enact death penalty ruling after 7yr suspension

The Burkina Faso military government has disclosed that activities are ongoing to re-establish the suspended death penalty injunction following a 30-year hiatus.

The Council of Ministers made the announcement stating that the adoption of the law is aimed at curbing incidents of treason and terrorism among others, adding that erring individuals of the crime will be made to face the proposed measure.

The Ibrahim Traore junta led administration noted that the implementation of the law, which is subject to an approval by the Transitional Legislative Assembly, is also considered to penalize practices of homosexuality and related acts, alongside delivering justice that meets the profound aspirations of the people.

”This drafted penal code reinstates the death penalty for a number of offences including treason, acts of terrorism and espionage among others,” a statement by the government on Thursday read.

The last death sentencing in Burkina Faso was in 1988 under the administration of civilian ruler, Roch Kabore leading to it’s abolishment in 2018.