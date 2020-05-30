Burkina Faso national, 250 others under detention over illegal mining 

By News Desk

Atleast 250 miners and one Burkina Faso national have been placed under detention in Zamfara State for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities in the state.

It was gathered that the 251 miners were arrested in atleast three local Governments by the law enforcement agency and that 12 pumping machines, 29 motorcycles, Chemicals for making gold, and unrefined gold sifting materials.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Shehu, disclosed that a joint task force had on May 21, 2020, raided the mining sites in Anka, Bukkuyum, and Gummi local government areas.

Shehu stated that the raid was embarked upon after an intelligence report on the activities of the illegal miners in the state.

The police spokesman also disclosed that all the suspects have confessed to the offense and will be arraigned before the court of competent jurisdiction whenever the court resumes sitting.



He also warned that until and unless the Federal Government lifts the ban on mining activities, anybody who goes against the norms will be arrested and severely dealt with according to the law of the land.