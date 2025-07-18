Burkina Faso military leader scraps electoral commission

The Burkina Faso military administration has scrapped the country’s Independent National Electoral Commission citing high administrative costs and to maintain its foreign policy ideology.

The administration under the leadership of Junta leader, Ibraheem Traore, stated that the electoral responsibilities would be transferred to the territorial administration ministry which is a move to reinforce the nation’s sovereignty amid ongoing jihadist violence.

The territorial Administration minister, Emile Zerbo, who confirmed the decision, said that $870,000 was spent on the Electoral body annually which according to him is budget intensive.

Zerbo mentioned that following the July 2024 election being cancelled, the council of ministers have approved a plan to dissolve the body to distance itself from the former colonial ruler.

“The move would reinforce our sovereign control on the electoral process and at the same time limit foreign influences,” said the Minister.

Burkina Faso military regime prioritizes sovereignty and has distanced itself from former colonial ruler France.