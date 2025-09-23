Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger withdraw alliance with ICC

The military led governments in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have announced their disassociation from the International Criminal Court, ICC, over alleged cases of selective justice by the judicial body.

The west African countries stated that the court had negatively transformed into an instrument of neocolonial repression in the hands of imperialism and incapable of prosecuting war crimes, hence, leading to their decision to withdraw liaison with the body.

The nations, after an earlier withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), as a result of it’s demand for restoration of civilian government on their countries have jointly created the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), which according to them will form mechanisms for the consolidation of peace and justice

The countries, who have expressed their willingness to jettison the ICC for a local court, have a year to implement their ejection after over two decades of their membership.