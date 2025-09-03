24.4 C
Burkina Faso impose 5yrs jail term for gay relationship

By Felix Kuyinu

The Burkina Faso government has concluded plans to jail citizens and visitors for 5-year if found guilty of engaging in gay relationships.

The draft bill, unanimously passed by 71 unelected members of the country’s transitional government, was announced by the state broadcasting medium, stating that offenders will face fines along with the prison term.

Justice Minister, Edasso Rodrique, who relayed that the ruling takes immediate effect, non citizens caught in the act will face prosecution and also be deported back to their country, as enshrined in the law.

Rodrique, who disclosed this yesterday, said that the measure is part of Burkina Faso’s wider reforms to curb bizarre behaviour and also ensure that the country maintains law and order alongside tranquility in the west African country.

