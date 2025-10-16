Burkina Faso Govt. frees three journalists accused of treason

Three Burkina Faso journalists who were detained for an alleged treason against the country’s junta government have been released from detention.

The trio, The Aujourd’hui’s Publishing Director, Zowenmanogo Zoungrana, The Observateur Paalga daily’s Editorial Director Ousseni IIboudo and Michael Nana, were freed from a number of five media figures after they were cleared of the alleged offence, while other two pressmen, Lamine Traore, founder of online media Burkina Yawana, and Jean-Marie Toe, editor-in-chief of state daily Sidwaya are still held in custody.

This was sequel to the release of around a dozen people abducted and forcibly mobilised, including journalists, civil society leaders or relatives of politicians by the Ibrahima Traore military led administration, but a new series of arrests resumed earlier this month.

The Aujourd’hui private daily, yesterday, confirmed Zoungrana’s release after his detention on Tuesday while the Observateur Paalga daily also said Ilboudo had been released after his detention on Monday. Nana was also freed early Monday, was also reported freed.

Although no cogent reason has been known for heir detention, however, sources held that junta alluded to an investigation into the leaking of coverage of an interview held with the military government but was shown to an outlet critical of the military prior to its broadcast on national television on September 28.

Burkina Faso’s military junta, which sprang a September 2022 coup led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, has regularly faced accusations of repressive measures against critics, including forced frontline enlistment to fight jihadist groups.