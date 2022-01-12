Burkina Faso Army nabs Lt-colonel, others over attempted coup

A 41-year-old Lieutenant- Colonel, Emmanuel Zoungrana, and several others soldiers have been arrested by the national gendarmerie of Burkina Faso Army over their involvement in an attempted coup d’etat.

Zoungrana and his accomplices whose names were not identified were said to be suspected of instigating an attempted coup d’etat as feared by the security authorities of the country.

The news of their arrests had circulated on social networks, on the arrest of a Burkinabe army officer and about an “attempted coup d’etat.” suspected to take place.

According to one of the country’s newspaper, Jeune Afrique, Several other soldiers were said to have been reportedly arrested because of their linkage to the suspected coup based on several security sources.

Also, another magazine, whose name was not identified stated that for several months, Burkinabe authorities had expressed fear that the security context of the country would push some military officers to attempt a coup and the arrests of Zoungrana and other soldiers confirmed their fear.

As gathered, the Lieutenant- Colonel is a writer and author of several works which include: “The Ace of Spades in stampede”, “Cherished children “Marwèlle”, “the bitter child” and “Sentinels” . According to his biography, Zoungrana entered the Military Academy of Kadiogo (PMK) in 1993.

He obtained a French baccalaureate in 2000, with a record in philosophy. In October of the same year, he joined the School of Officer Cadets of Togo from where he obtained his Second Lieutenant diploma in 2003. He completed several training courses in Morocco and France

The lieutenant-colonel had until then been the corps commander of the 12th commando infantry regiment and at the same time served as the commander of the western sector of the grouping of northern security forces. Zoungrana also led the 25th commando parachute regiment, based in Bobo-Dioulasso.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

