Buratai reveals plans on banditry, Northwest visit

In a bid to end spate of banditry in northwest states, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, has disclosed plans to leave for northwest states and join soldiers fighting to end the activities of bandits.

Buratai said that he would shuttle between Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, and other northwest states to oversee and direct the activities of operations ACCORD and HADARIN DAJI.

In a statement released by Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, on Sunday, the COAS assured residents of the region that efforts would be made to end the activities of bandits within the axis and restore peace.