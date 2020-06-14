Buratai reveals plans on banditry, Northwest visit

In a bid to end spate of banditry in northwest states, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, has disclosed plans to leave for northwest states and join soldiers fighting to end the activities of bandits.
Buratai said that he would shuttle between Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, and other northwest states to oversee and direct the activities of operations ACCORD and HADARIN DAJI.
In a statement released by Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, on Sunday, the COAS assured residents of the region that efforts would be made to end the activities of bandits within the axis and restore peace.
According to the statement, the COAS assured the troops and people of the North West that he would soon relocate there to ensure the bandits are put to proper check.
While commending performance of the troops in operations ACCORD and HADARIN DAJI, he tasked the officers to sustain the achievements recorded against the bandits.
Buratai, however, commended officers on Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) for their response to attack by Boko Haram on Monguno town, Borno State and for recovering arms from the insurgents.
The COAS, while congratulating the officers for the victory against Boko Haram, urged the troops to remain firm and resolute in containing the threat finally.
He further charged the Commander of OPLD to consistently engage in massive offensive patrols to all identified terrorists’ locations and enclaves within the theatre to ensure the terrorists are denied freedom of action and eliminated
