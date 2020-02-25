Buratai reiterates army’s commitment to end terrorism

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to end terrorism and violence currently bedeviling the country, saying that the force is well aware of it duties to the country and that its men are willing and able to do all that it takes to ensure sovereignty of Nigeria as a nation.

According to him, the army is on course and focussed on the fight against terrorism, and dividends of its efforts could be seen through giant strides taken against Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists in the North Eastern region of the country.

The Army chief revealed that renewed effort of the army in operations and intelligence gathering had yielded, so far, desired results towards finding, apprehending and clearing out terrorists in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday, at the opening of the 2nd edition Career Planning and Management Seminar, 2020, which was organised by the Department of Military Secretary (Army), in Abuja, Buratai called on all formation commanders to sustain professionalism in the Nigerian army and responsiveness in discharge of constitutional roles, which, he noted, was strategic goal for the year, and added that all activities and operational directives were expected to align with the goals.

He hinted at new operations, methods and protocols, and stated that the army was fully prepared to finally put paid to menace of kidnapping, religious terrorism, brigandry, banditary and all forms of crime which had beset the nation.

“I am glad to note that we are making giant stride against the ISWAP and Boko Haram in our bid to unpin the unholy union between them and the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists,”

“We are certainly on course and focused. It is therefore imperative that we maintain the momentum while motivating our officers and men through an efficient and balanced career planning process”.

The army chief also reiterated the need for all officers and men to maintain discipline, be law abiding and continue to uphold professional standards in all their operations, while assuring general public that the Nigerian Army would continue to pay special attention to career development of its officers towards leading the battle ground against terrorists and other criminals.