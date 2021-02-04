Buratai, other ex-service chiefs get ambassadorial nominations

Barely two weeks after accepting their resignation as Nigeria’s service chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated the immediate past military bosses including Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (Rtd), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd), as non-career ambassadors-designate.

He explained that their nomination was in line with the provision of section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Buhari, through a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said that names of the service chiefs to the National Assembly for consideration and confirmation.

According to him, the presidential request to the Senate also included the name of the retired Chief of Defense Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman (Rtd).

“In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.

“The nominees are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (Rtd ), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (Rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (Rtd).

The President urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations," Adesina quoted Buhari's letter to President of the Senate, Ibrahim Lawan, to have read.