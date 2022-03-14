Buni remains APC caretaker chairman- Uzodimma

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has insisted that his Yobe State counterpart, Mai Mala Buni remains the the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’ Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Uzodimma said that due process would have to be followed before Buni could be removed from his position as the party-

The governor state this on Monday while reacting to the crisis rocking the party on a popular television show in Abuja.

Buni’s position had come under scrutiny last week after Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, assumed the Chairmanship position after the Yobe governor left the country for medical treatment.

The Niger State Governor’s chairmanship is said to have been backed by the President, according to his Kaduna state counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai, amid reports that Buni was planning on delaying the APC’s planned convention this month.

On the crisis, he said: “APC is a very serious party. Everything going on at the secretariat now are going on with the knowledge of Mai Mala Buni. And as soon as he comes back, he will also take over the realms of the party.”

To remove Buni, a meeting of the National Executive Committee must be convened, Uzodimma added, saying this has not been held.

“The right organ of the party to take and implement such decisions is the National Executive Committee. Have we summoned that committee? Because if we do, INEC will be invited to observe. And if they observe, whatever decision taken will be known to them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

