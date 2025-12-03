Bundesliga club sack manager over poor results

Bundesliga club, FC Mainz, have sacked Bo Henriksen from his managerial position following a disastrous run in the ongoing campaign.

Mainz sacked Henriksen, disclosing displeasure over the club’s languishing run, stating that the dismissal takes immediate effect to bring an end to his reign at the club having been appointed in February 2024.

An official statement on the club’s website confirmed that the tactician mutually agreed to end his stay at the club, leaving the side in 18th position amid threat to their top-flight safety.

The Die Nullfunfer’s released statement reads, ”Bo is no longer the head coach of 1. FSV Mainz. The club’s sporting management and the Danish coach agreed on Wednesday to end their collaboration with immediate effect.”

Reacting to his dismissal, Henriksen said, ”Mainz 05 is a fantastic club with wonderful people and amazing fans.

”We have achieved so much together and I’m incredibly grateful for all the experiences and the time we share. Thank You for the tremendous support,” he continued.

”Unfortunately, this season, we weren’t able to play the same successful football, even though we fought right to the end. That’s football sometimes. I sincerely wish the club and the team all the best and I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed for the upcoming matches and a successful season,” Henriksen concluded.

The 50-year-old met Mainz struggling in the relegation zone during the 2023/24 season, but sparked an immediate turnaround, guiding the side to a 13th place finish.

That was followed by a sensational 6th place finish in the 2024/25 campaign as he steered the side to a European Conference League qualification. However, things took a different turn in the running season as the club currently 18th in the league after one win, eight losses and three draws.

The club informed that its u-23 team coach, Benjamin Hoffeman, will take over on an interim basis starting from the next home league game against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.