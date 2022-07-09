Bullion Go-Neat boss advocates for more dedicated SMEs loans platforms

The Managing Director of sports and entertainment company, Bullion Go-Neat Global, Olufemi Ajadi, has urged Nigerian banks to create additional Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) loan facilities to support entrepreneurs across Nigeria.

Ajadi said that the need for more platforms that would provide funds for entrepreneurs to do business would not only help the capacity of Nigerians operate effectively and expand their businesses, it would further boost the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).

He made the appeal during an interaction with group of online media executives in Lagos State on the state of the nation particularly on economic challenges confronting entrepreneurs across the country

The sports and entertainment firm owner stressed that funding support remained critical for the survival of SMEs but that the government and its agencies had not seemed to appreciate that.

According to him, the current trend in which emergent small firms, rather than grow, struggles for stability due to the lack of finance remain an issue that must be addressed for the economy to boost and reduce rate of unemployments.

Aside from worsening the unemployment situation, the trend was further contributing to the daily increase in prices of goods and services in the country.

Ajadi argued that the challenge has made forced companies to source capital from mainstream banks, at usually high-interest rates, they could sell at low prices.

He referred to the tag of Small & Medium Enterprises SMEs as the engine of growth, saying they could only perform such roles when they are supported by the government at the teething stage.

Ajadi lamented that rather than support, the Federal and State governments were making survival more difficult for these firms through huge taxes which further hit deep into their finances.

” I believe that the government can actually help SMEs in Nigeria, after all, these SMEs are helping the economy. SMEs help to create jobs, provide goods and services and should be supported by the government”

The sports and entertainment firm owner cited examples from other countries that have ensured that the SMEs become effective, saying that many of them were ahead of Nigeria because they had taken the time to support their SMEs.

He is of the opinion that registration procedures could be simplified for start-up businesses, rather that in the current situation whereby they are been confronted with multiple taxation.

While acknowledging that some banks were trying by providing loans for firms, he said the conditionalities could be made easier for SMEs to access and do business with ease

“If you say that some banks provide loans, how many companies have accessed such loans, and what are the terms? I still believe that if the government could show interest in supporting Nigerian firms, they will give Nigerian banks strong mandates on it. Any bank which does not follow such a directive could be sanctioned.

“If Nigerian SMEs are supported effectively through the provision of small loans” they expand their capacity, create more jobs and help in fighting hunger and insecurity”, he stated

