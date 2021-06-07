Building owners may sacrifice structures for Lagos master plan correction

Dozens of property owners in Lagos State may have to sacrifice their buildings after the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, insisted on full implementation of Lagos Master Plan section in Iru-Victoria Island Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and ensure the state attain the desired development.

Sanwo-Olu said that the decision to enforce section of Lagos master plan in the council was to ensure better society for everyone irrespective of their status, saying Iru-Victoria Island LCDA is too critical to the economic posterity of Lagos and cannot be ignored.

He disclosed that more infrastructures were earmarked to spring up across the council and correction of the master plan remain the best solution to hasten implementation of the project in t state.

Speaking during the first Coronation anniversary of Oniru of Iruland, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, on Monday, the governor said that the achievements recorded within the council over the years especially on infrastructural and economic development, could only be improved when monarchs and residents support government in effort to sustain development.

Sanwo-Olu, while assuring that more roads and other infrastructure would be executed, urged the monarch to partner the state government in its urban and regional regeneration of the council in other to realise the full potential of the Greater Lagos agenda.

The governor, meanwhile, congratulated the people of Iru kingdom for been lucky to have had the caliber of the Oniru, who was internationally acknowledged as a cerebral scholar, said that with Oba Lawal, the kingdom would witness more transformation and developments.

He said: “I know very well that his wealth of experience will bring about positive economic development into Iruland. How I wish that they had more land, how I wish they could extend into the Atlantic so that they can create a bigger kingdom for his people.

“Even within what he has, I know that he will transform this place into an enviable location that all of us in Lagos and Nigeria will truly be proud of.

“The waterfront, the economic activities that is happening there, the commercial hub that is happening also on the waterways, we have discussed this and we said as a state government, we will continue to help because it is only when you bring development to local communities like this, that people can see better growth.”

The governor urged the people of Iru kingdom to support the Oniru with prayers in order for him to excel and bring progress to the people. He also charged them embrace local and foreign investors to bring about positive development to the kingdom.

“Today is about our Kabiyesi, it’s about our traditional institution in the Yoruba land, it’s about development for our people and about ensuring that there’s a space and there is a responsibility for our traditional institution. His royal majesty, Omogbolahan Lawal is an example of that institution, is an example of the capability that can happen in that sector.

“I want to commend you , I want to thank God for your life, I pray that as you celebrate the first anniversary, we will celebrate your fifth, 10th, 20th, and 50th and if God wishes, we will celebrate much more with you and you will do it with grace.”

On their part, the National Missioner Ansar-UD-Deen Society, Sheikh Abdul Rahaman Ahmad and Pastor of Trinity House church, Ituah Ighodalo, urged Oba Lawal to always make himself accessible to his subjects in order to endear himself to them. They said that the monarch would be able to make more impact on the lives of the people of the kingdom, if they have access to him.

