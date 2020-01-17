Building collapses in Lagos, rescue team removes victim from rubbles

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has confirmed collapse of a three story building said to be under construction at Ago-Palace Way, Okota on Friday, trapping one victim under rubbles who was later rescued by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) officials.

It was gathered that the collapsed building had neared completion before coming down on its own which was said to probably be due to structural compromises.

The Guild gathered that rescue teams including LASEMA had arrived the site to search for victims and ascertain if no life were lost and that the rescued victim was receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, sources from Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) claimed that occupants of the collapsed building were using it as shelter contrary to information from LASEMA that the victims were artisans.

More details will be added later.