Building agency fixes damaged roads on Lagos streets

Residents and motorists plying roads in Ikeja GRA have heave sigh of relief after the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) officials rehabilitated failed portions on Adekunle Fajuyi way, to ease vehicular movements and reduce travel time in the state.

The LASBCA officials, who took time of their busy schedule, put smile on motorists and residents that had been having difficulty in navigating the potholes.

As gathered, the situation on the road, before LASBCA intervention, had been impeding free flow of traffic with its attendant consequences on travel time within the axis.

The intervention by building control agency which has now brought relief on Adekunle Fajuyi way, a major arterial road that connects the commercial hub of Ikeja to other parts of Lagos.

Our correspondent that visited the area was informed by residents that the agency officials’ actions took them by a surprise and they commended the LASBCA for the gesture.

They narrated that the intervention came when the rains had made navigating the damaged road difficult for drivers as they were many times filled with water.

In a video residents sent to our correspondent, the LASBCA officials were seen filling damage portions with rubbles from the agency’s yard.

A check on the road by The Guild revealed that LASBCA intervention which was part of their community service, has made the road smoother and safer for vehicular movements as well as reduced travel time for commuters.

Residents, meanwhile, have commended the building control agency for the intervention, expressing their satisfaction with LASBCA intervention that has changed the status of the road.

According to them, they commended the agency for its prompt response to yearning of the public within their community, making it more motorable and safer to use for anyone plying the road.

A mini-bus operator plying the road, Oladele Ogunbiyi, said that LASBCA response to their needs has ended their fear on how to navigate the damaged portion whenever they driver through the road.

He, however, urged the building agency to extend their intervention to other failed portions to reduce travel time on other roads within the Ikeja GRA.

It would be recalled that the agency was established for enforcement of building regulations and protect residents from becoming victims of collapsed building

