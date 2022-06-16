Buhari’s successor should be pick on competence- Ansar-ud-Deen

As debates on who becomes running mates of presidential candidates intensified ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria has cautioned the citizens against electing President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor on religious bases and which candidate could doll out money during next year’s election, rather, they should pick the country’s 16th president on competence and credibility.

The Islamic organisation stressed that the challenges before the country required that anyone that must take over from Buhari must be an individual that understands governance, particularly can turn around the economy to reduce unemployment, attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and unite everyone irrespective of the language they may speak.

According to the Muslim faithfuls, Nigerians need to return to the era when leaders were picked without emphasis on religious belief if they desired the country to surmount challenges that had affected Nigeria’s ability to compete favourably with its peers globally.

The organisation argued that what should occupy Nigerians’ thoughts presently was to evaluate each candidate presented by the political parties and check which of them could address Nigeria’s challenges and not believe that the country’s next president should be picked based on his faith and ability to outspend other candidates.

Speaking on behalf of the group on Wednesday at a press briefing heralding its 10th Triennial national conference held in Lagos, the religious association’s National President, Abdulrafiu Sanni, distanced Ansar-Ud-Deen from evoking issues that could cause disunity among Nigerians.

“It is unfortunate that we have found ourselves in this crisis of religion becoming the major concern for selecting leaders. We need to get past this stage of using religion. In all other climes, religion does not form the bases for their actions.

“And I want to urge Nigerians and religious organisations to de-emphasize religion as the bases for electing a president. What is important is for us to vote in accordance with what we believe is better for the country.

“As we prepare for the 2023 election, we all should get our voter cards because this is an opportunity for us to bring in a new government. We all should open our eyes and not let money be our major concern before voting. We all should select leaders that are god-fearing and love the masses so that the situation of the country will change”, he added.

On the forthcoming conference, the Chairman, Conference Planning Committee, and Lagos State’s former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem, disclosed that theme of the conference is Parenting and Psychosocial effects of immorality, insecurity, and economic challenges to nationhood.

Kazeem explained that the theme was chosen to address the aggravated challenges of the family unit and parenting and its wider ramifications on nationhood.

According to him, the Minister of Aviation, Dr. Hadi Sirika, had been chosen to deliver a lecture on the theme, adding that he was picked considering his status as an executive member of the present administration and an Islamic lecturer that often speaks on morals.

“Also, the Keynote Speaker is the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and before that date, part of the activities lined up for the three-day event include a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

