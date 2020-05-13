Buhari’s new chief-of-staff resumes, promises selfless service

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The newly appointed Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has promised to bring to bear his decades of experience in his new position, saying he is committed to serving the nation selflessly.

He explained that his appointment as a replacement to late CoS, Abba Kyari, meant that he must be loyal to a fault and support in its entirety, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Next Level agenda.

Gambari spoke briefly with newsmen after he assumed duties at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday, following the announcement of his appointment by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, before the commencement of the virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

The Chief of Staff noted that he is ready to justify his appointment by deploying his outstanding contributions, administrative experience, into the Buhari-led government towards ensuring good governance and democratic dividends for the betterment of the nation.

“I will serve the nation, Mr. President. He needs my loyalty, competence, and support. I will serve to the best of my ability”, he stated while thanking the President for the honour offered him to serve as CoS,” he said.