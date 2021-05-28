Buhari’s maladministration can’t be defended – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as indefensible the alleged maladministration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, saying Nigerians have experienced worst civilian rule under the current government’s six years reign.

The main opposition party cautioned the president, alongside his handlers to use May 29 speech to accept his failure in governance and desist from further exasperating Nigerians with his usual prepared text of false performance claims and empty promises.

The PDP also berated All Progressives Congress (APC) for planning to beguile Nigerians again with a planned fictitious performance campaign, adding that there was no landmark achievement it initiated and completed for the benefit of Nigerians in last six years.

According to the party, Buhari and APC must know that Nigerians are no longer interested in their stage-managed Presidential addresses as well as the circus show of their so-called APC Legacy Awareness Campaign, particularly in the face of the horrendous situation they have plunged our nation.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, through a statement on Friday alleged that, in the last six years, Buhari’s speeches have always been litanies of false claims, empty promises, and lame excuses for failures.

According to him, If indeed the Buhari presidency and the APC have any achievement to showcase, would it be organizing an awareness campaign to seek the understanding of Nigerians for its mass failures? It is trite wisdom that their works ought to be speaking for themselves like those of the PDP administration which are still being seen today in every sphere of our national life?

“Our party vehemently rejects this attempt by APC leaders to claim that their party failed because of the challenges that have befallen our nation when in reality, the APC and the Buhari Presidency should be held responsible for their own failures. Instead of this desperation to play to the gallery, APC leaders should accept the ugly fact that their lust for power, arrogance, incompetence in governance, unbridled corruption, electoral malpractices, divisiveness, vindictiveness, parochial mindedness, nepotism, disrespect to rule of law; injustice, sectional marginalization, violation of human rights, promotion of hatred and intolerance to dissenting voices had led to the security, economic and political challenges we face today.

“President Buhari and the APC must therefore provide answers to why they have failed to forcefully condemn acts of terrorism in our country in addition to why they have failed to take decisive steps to vanquish terrorists, bandits, and vandals ravaging our nation. They must provide answers on how they wrecked our once-thriving economy and turned our nation into the poverty capital of the world with 33.3 unemployment rate and over 60 million Nigerians losing their means of livelihood in a space of six years.

“Nigerians are already aware that our nation is currently plagued by economic hardship, decayed and stagnated infrastructure and over N32 trillion naira accumulated debt because of the incompetence and corruption in the Buhari administration wherein treasury looters as APC leaders, cabinet ministers, presidential aides, heads of parastatals, and their cronies, wives and mistresses are allowed to plunder our vaults and steal over N17 trillion belonging to the people.

“It is imperative for President Buhari and APC to note that Nigerians are already aware that Mr. President and his party are responsible for the woes that had befallen our nation and no amount of false performance claims or so-called legacy awareness campaign can sway the people,” the statement said.

