Buhari’s impeachment move supported by APC, PDP senators- Lawmaker

Contrary to claims that the impeachment threat issued to President Muhammadu Buhari over the spate of killing and other criminalities was instituted solely by lawmakers on the platform of opposition parties, the chairman of the senate committee on foreign affairs, Adamu Bulkachuwa, has disclosed that the move was signed by lawmakers not minding political affiliations.

Bulkachuwa said that the lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) at the house signed the impeachment decision after all efforts to assist the executive address insecurity has failed to yield any result.

He disclosed on Monday that the majority of the lawmakers agreed that Buhari is given six weeks to fix insecurity or face impeachment proceedings while responding to questions on a popular political programme aired on television.

The lawmaker, who represents Bauchi’s north senatorial district, said the legislative arm of government had done all within its power to ensure that the executive has what it needs to address the country’s insecurity, but there hasn’t been much to show for it.

“On that day, the senate went into closed session and it was at the closed session that these issues were discussed and without divulging so much, I can tell you that the majority of senators felt there was a need to initiate that action,” he said.

“It wasn’t a 100 percent unanimous agreement (ultimatum to impeach Buhari) per say, but the majority supported it. It didn’t come to public knowledge because it was during a closed session. In the closed sessions, there are no journalists, not even staff. It’s purely a meeting of senators.

“What is happening is that in the legislative arm of government, we have tried all within our power except one thing. We have tried financing — making sure that the president has all he needs by way of budgeting.

“We even tried engaging service chiefs and security personnel to find out what their problems are and when they divulge their problems to us, we try to proffer solutions and we go ahead to advise Mr. President. We realised that all that has not actually worked — the security situation was getting worse.”

On July 27, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators staged a walkout after Senate President Ahmad Lawan prevented Philip Aduda, senator representing federal capital territory (FCT), from discussing the rising insecurity and an ultimatum to Buhari after a closed session.

After the session, Aduda said there was a need to formally serve the president the notice, but Lawan ruled the FCT senator out of order.

