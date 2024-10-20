Buhari’s former aide faults Gov’s, others seeking to weaken EFCC

Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling, a former Presidential Adviser, Laolu Akande, has spoken on the move of 16 state governments against anti-corruption agencies, particularly the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing their move as unnecessary.

The legal challenge, which is before the Supreme Court, seeks to limit the powers of the EFCC in states, questioning the constitutional legitimacy of FG’S anti-corruption agencies in regards to State governments.

This came days before the apex court will be ruling on the suit brought before it by 16 state governors against the EFCC.

Speaking on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande, during a television programme, the former aide lashed out at the 16 state governments, describing their actions as “anti-people.”

Akande said, “At a time when corrosive corruption is tearing away the fabric of our society, we can see how 16 state governments and some lawyers are mounting an assault on the existence of the EFCC. Now, thankfully, there are 20 more states and the FCT who have stayed out of this needless legal drama by not joining, those 20 states and FCT have acted in the best interest of the Nigerian people. ”

He was quick to point out, however, that the Supreme Court has already ruled twice on the matter, upholding the legality of the EFCC.

“This is a matter the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, has expressed a firm opinion on at least twice,” he noted, referring to the landmark Attorney-General of Ondo State vs Attorney-General of the Federation case of 2002.

“It’s quite disturbing that we have 16 state governments who can’t seem to figure out a more beneficial matter to take to the Supreme Court,” Akande added.

He cited the example of over N45 billion in unaccessed matching grants intended for the implementation of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) between 2020 and 2023. Despite the funds being available, he revealed that only 16 states had accessed them as of June this year, with many of the same states involved in the anti-EFCC lawsuit neglecting the education sector.

“In many of the states, students lie on their bellies to study. Some lie on their backs. No classrooms. No good buildings. Where you have buildings, they’re old, dilapidated structures all over this country,” he added, emphasizing the deplorable state of public education in many of the litigating states. Akande also drew attention to the health sector, which, like education, falls under the concurrent list of state responsibilities, yet remains in disrepair.

The former presidential aide further criticized the motivations of the governors, suggesting that their legal battle against the EFCC is a self-serving effort aimed at shielding themselves from accountability after leaving office.

“Those governors are more concerned about how their governors will possibly be free of EFCC once they lose their immunity status. Is that a compelling reason for the other 15 states to join Kogi in this truly anti-people case?” Akande asked rhetorically.

Akande did not mince words when addressing Kogi State’s role in leading the charge against the EFCC. He described the actions of the immediate past governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello as “a drama of the absurd,” accusing him of trying to weaken the EFCC for personal gain.