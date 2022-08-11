Buhari’s five deceased guards lay to rest amid eulogies

The five deceased soldiers attached to the Presidential Guards Brigade killed during an ambush by suspected terrorists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja have been laid to rest amid eulogies from relatives and colleagues.

Laying remains of the five soldiers including a Captain, Attah Samuel, to rest, it was learnt, threw the entire Guards Brigade of the Nigerian Army into a state of mourning with tears flowing freely during the burial session.

The soldiers were buried on Thursday at the Guards Brigade Cemetery in Maitama after a Christian wake keep held in honour of the fallen heroes at St John’s Military Church before the final internment.

The soldiers paid the supreme price in an ambush perpetrated by terrorists during a clearance operation in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on July 24, 2022.

The burial of the five soldiers was confirmed through a statement made available to newsmen by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Guards Brigade, Captain Godfrey Abakpa.

Abakpa stated that until their demise, the gallant soldiers were serving with 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks Maitama and 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada in the FCT Abuja respectively.

The statement read, “Guards Brigade Nigerian Army and the entire barracks community was today (Thursday) August 10, 2022 thrown into a state of mourning as the remains of Captain Attah Samuel and four other soldiers who recently paid the supreme price during a clearance operation in Bwari Area Council of the FCT were laid to rest at the Guards Brigade Cemetery, Maitama, Abuja.

“Until their demise, the gallant soldiers were serving with 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks Maitama and 176 Guards Battalion Gwagwalada in the FCT, Abuja respectively.

The Commanding Officers of 7 Guards Battalion Lt Col Salim Yusuf Hassan and Commanding Officer 176 Guards Battalion, Lt Col Joshuah Kolowale Adisa while reading the funeral oration of the deceased officer and soldiers, described the late Captain and Soldiers as thoroughly bred Infantrymen who were genuinely committed to their duties in defence of Nigeria and whose contribution and services would be greatly missed.

The Commanding officers asked God to console the families left behind stressing that while the Brigade and the Nigerian Army mourn, the families should take solace in the fact that they have fought a just fight and their souls shall continue to rest with the lord till the resurrection morning.

The high point of the event was the presentation of accoutrements by the representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen James Alilu Ataguba to the next of kin of the deceased personnel and the lowering of the remains of the fallen heroes. There was also the blowing of the last post and gun salute to bid the departed heroes fair well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

