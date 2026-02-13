Buhari’s ex‐aide faults INEC’s 2027 election calendar

Former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over its 2027 election calendar, arguing that scheduling the polls during Ramadan could hinder participation for many Muslim voters across the country.

Ahmed questioned the timing of the election calendar emphasizing that Ramadan is a sacred period when many Muslims focus on fasting, prayer, and spiritual activities, often limiting involvement in demanding daily tasks and could prevent electorates who are Muslims to fully participate in the franchise.

In a statement issued on social media, he opined that INEC needs to reconsider the election dates, stressing that the move would promote inclusiveness and ensure that all eligible voters can participate without religious or logistical constraints.

Ahmad appealed to the electoral body to prioritize national cohesion and voter accessibility, suggesting that rescheduling the elections to a period outside Ramadan would encourage higher turnout and strengthen public confidence in the democratic process.

The ex-aide clarified that his comments were made in the spirit of constructive engagement, emphasizing that the goal is not to challenge INEC’s authority but to ensure that every citizen, regardless of faith, has an equal opportunity to participate in the 2027 elections.

He also called on political stakeholders and the public to support a dialogue with INEC on the issue, noting that thoughtful adjustments to the election timetable could reinforce Nigeria’s commitment to an inclusive and representative democratic process.