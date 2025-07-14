Buhari’s death deprives Nigeria symbol of integrity – Katsina monarch

Katsina monarch Umar Faruk has described the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a monumental loss, declaring that Nigeria has been robbed of a symbol of integrity and selfless leadership.

Faruk, while mourning Buhari, who passed on at age 82 in London, expressed profound grief over his passing, saying the former president embodied values the nation must never forget.

“The news of his passing shocked us all. We have lost a true son of the soil, a man of integrity and one of Nigeria’s most selfless leaders,” the Emir told newsmen at his palace in Daura, Katsina State, on Monday,

Faruk emphasised that Buhari stood as a national beacon of honesty, justice, and accountability throughout his public life.

According to the monarch, the former president’s commitment to serving the country, especially in the areas of anti-corruption, security reforms, and infrastructure development, set him apart.

“Late former President Buhari stood firmly for honesty, justice, and accountability. He lived a simple life and always placed Nigeria’s interests above his own,” he said.

The monarch added that Buhari’s life of sacrifice and patriotism should inspire Nigerians to reflect on the nation’s values and rededicate themselves to nation-building.

Offering prayers for Buhari’s peaceful repose, the Emir also extended heartfelt condolences to the late leader’s widow, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, and the entire family.

However, in a related tribute, the Chairman of Daura Local Government Area, Bala Musa, described Buhari as “a beacon of humility, devotion, and moral uprightness,” whose loss hits close to home.

“Here in Daura, this loss is deeply personal. Buhari was not just a national figure, he was a father, mentor, and pillar of our community,” Musa said.

He urged Nigerians to uphold the ideals the former president cherished by fostering peace, discipline, and unity across the country.