Presidency lays Abba Kyari to rest amid death shock

By NewsDesk

The Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari’s remains, has been laid to rest in Abuja in solemn burial rites.

According to reports, his body was committed to Mother Earth at about 11: 20 am at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja,

The interment followed an Islamic burial prayer for the deceased led by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami. at the Defence House, Maitama, Abuja.

Top government officials, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Boss Mustapha and Senior Special Assistant to Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, among others were present during the burial rites.

The burial rite was supervised by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.