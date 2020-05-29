Buhari’s boldness, courage changing Nigeria’s status – Lai Mohammed 

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has ascribed the developmental strides being witnessed by Nigerians since President Muhammadu Buhari’s assumption of office on May 29, 2015, to the bold and courageous leadership provided by the President.

He explained the feat achieved by the All Progressive Congress (APC) led administration in the cardinal areas of anti-corruption fight, insecurity, and revamping of the economy, was borne out of bold and highly visionary steps taken by the President.

The Minister, who disclosed this on Friday during a press conference in Abuja to mark the first anniversary of the second term of Buhari, argued that the President has positioned the country on the path of progress and development.

According to him, Nigerians will witness an unrivaled revolution in all sectors of the country, particularly the agricultural sector towards attaining food sufficiency in the country as the President inches towards the last part of his eight years administration.

“With the bold and courageous leadership provided by President Buhari, Nigeria is marching surely and steadily to join the comity of great nations. Change is never easy, and the birth of a new nation comes with pain.

“We thank Nigerians for their support and perseverance, and hereby reassure them of the administration’s unrelenting commitment to making life more meaningful for the citizenry.

“I want to inform Nigerians that the stage is set for the implementation of the greatest agricultural revolution in the history of Nigeria. The unprecedented recent approval by the Buhari administration to inject 1.2 billion dollars loan into the agriculture sector will revolutionize our agriculture at scale,” he said.