Buhari’s body departs London for Katsina ahead burial

The body of late former President Muhammadu Buhari has departed London for his hometown of Daura in Katsina State, ahead of his official burial ceremony scheduled for later today.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to receive the late leader’s body at the Katsina airport around noon, where final state protocols will be observed before the funeral rites commence in Daura.

The late former president will be laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites and national honours.

The remains were flown aboard a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft on Tuesday morning before 8 a.m., with Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, and other top government functionaries onboard the flight.

The Guild reported that Buhari died on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the United Kingdom, days after leaving Nigeria for treatment in the country.

The former president, who passed on barely two years after leaving office, died in an intensive care unit of a medical facility in London, following a prolonged undisclosed illness.