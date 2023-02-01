Buhari’s aides want Tinubu to lose 2023 election- El-Rufai

There are indications that all is not well within the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), as the country moves closer to the 2023 general election, after the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, alleged that some individuals working directly with President Muhammadu Buhari have other agenda aside from the party’s plan to win the upcoming election in the country.

He stated that the interest of the ruling party was to ensure that its candidate, Bola Tinubu, succeed Buhari, but the president’s aides do not want this to come into reality.

And to achieve this, El-Rufai said that they have ensured that the Federal Government introduced policies and programmes including currency redesign, to create hardship within the country and frustrate the party’s effort towards winning the poll.

The governor noted that these aides started the plot using President Muhammadu Buhari after all efforts to get their preferred candidate to win the APC primary failed, and they went for other plans that could scuttle the ruling party’s chances during the election.

According to him, not all those working with Buhari were members of the APC and this formed reasons there had been a cold war between the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) and the Aso Villa.

He made the allegations on Wednesday while responding to the current economic challenges and plans the APC and its presidential candidate have to ensure that Nigeria gets better if they win the election scheduled for February 25th.

The governor stressed that Nigerians should not attach the decision of the current president to that of the party and its presidential candidate, saying You need to separate the personal decision of some people in the villa from the manifesto of the party.

El-Rufai noted that currency redesigning and continued payment of fuel subsidies were not the party’s decision but that of President Buhari who has many times turned down their recommendations on subsidy payment annually.

“The president is not on the ballot. He has his tenure and it would elapse on May 29. And he may not want to remove the subsidy but our party will do that and the candidate has promised to do that. Our party never promised that the subsidy will be kept and that the currency would be redesigned. It is not in the manifestoes presented to the public by Asiwaju.

“You need to separate the personal decision of some people in the villa from the manifesto of the party. The people in the villa are all not members of our party.

“There are elements in the villa that do not want APC to win the 2023 poll. And this is because they did not get their way during the primary. They have their candidate but he did not win the primary. I think that they are still trying to ensure that APC does not win the poll. And they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.

The governor alleged that many times they have tried to ensure that the Buhari administration takes decisions that conformed with interests of the public but such policies and programmes were not carried out, adding, this leaves the party and governors with no options but to accept it and move on.

“And I will give you two examples, the first is this petroleum subsidy. This is something that we all agreed should be removed and I have a discussion with the president in 2021 and showed him why the subsidy must be removed. He was convinced during our discussion and everyone in the government agreed but that decision was changed”.

He added that they were sabotaged by the president’s aides who advised him not to embark on such plans and that their arguments were that it would affect the poor masses in the country.

“Secondly is the currency redesign and we all have to understand the president because people are blaming the Centra;l Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for the currency redesign but we all have to go back and check what Buhari did when he was head of state between 1983 to 1985. This was the same thing that he did. They changed our currency with the aim to prevent those that were stocking money in their homes and this was a very good intention.

“But doing it at this time within the time allotted doesn’t make any economic and political sense. For such a programme to work, the governors needed to be involved because we are subnational governments. In my state, there are two local governments without banks and how do you expect the farmers to change their currency within the time limit provided”.

On restructuring, the Kaduna governor noted that the APC flagbearer has often led the campaign for restructuring and has included it in the manifesto presented before Nigerians.

He alleged that all efforts by the APC to ensure that the restructuring they promised before assuming office was done was been sabotaged by the president’s aides.

“On restructuring, we submitted the our report to the president and he agreed with it. And to ensure it comes into fruition, a bill was drafted and submitted before the National Assembly. But it has not gotten the attention that it needed.

I don’t know if the president agreed with the position or not. And this is because, for the past three to four years, I have stopped trying to understand how the federal government works. I just focus on Kaduna state because that is my primary responsibility. And the reason I took this decision was that there were some issues that we seat with the president and agreed on how it should be done. He will promise that it would be done but later we will discover that it was not done. And those that refused to get it done were never punished for their actions.

Meanwhile, he argued that the need for the country to be restructured had grown bigger from a party discussion to a nation need.

According to him, this is another thing that all the presidential candidates have agreed should be adopted; this indicated that it was not a party thing but a national discussion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

