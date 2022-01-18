Buhari’s aide raises alarm over Tinubu supporters’ threat messages

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, has alleged that supporters of the National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu, have begun to threaten him after declaring publicly that he would not support the Lagos State former governor’s 2023 presidential ambitions in the country

Ojudu said that the supporters have sent several messages to him and members of his family, threatening to inflict injuries on us if we do not support his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

He noted that the decision not to support Tinubu, who has remained his friend for several years, was his personal decision and conviction, saying his family should be left out of the issue.

The Buhari’s aide, who raised the alarm on Tuesday through a statement released on Tuesday, titled: *Principled Political Choices are not Betrayal*, and made available to newsmen, added that his refusal should not be considered as a betrayer.

Ojudu stressed that his relationship with the APC national leader remains, noting Tinubu remains my leader and I will forever cherish him and the contributions he made to my Organisation during our fight against the military. According to him, Tinubu, however, knows I do not follow the herd, rather I make my choices based on very rigid parameters and he will tell you I am very Independent in my actions and ways.

He stressed that unlike many that got closer to Tinubu recently, I was already “made before meeting him, and in the cause of relating we gave one another a helping hand”, during the military administration in the country.

Parts of the statement reads: “I know Tinubu. I respect and adore him. Many of his latter-day supporters do not even know him. If they do, they won’t resort to emotional and physical blackmail.

“So, on this matter of 2023 I wish him well but I cannot in good conscience give him my support or cast my vote for him in the coming primary. It is my right. I am above 60 years of age for God’s sake. I almost died seeking these inalienable democratic rights, held up in detention, and severally tortured. Your god is not my god. “Let no one think he can browbeat or blackmail me to do what does not go with my conscience or my ideals. Enough of your phone threats and the embarrassment of my family members. I know Tinubu. I respect and adore him. Many of his latter-day supporters do not even know him. If they do, they won’t resort to emotional and physical blackmail.

“The idea that everyone who has related with Tinubu and disagrees with him on this Presidential bid is a traitor and a betrayal is puerile. Many of us, his associates, were not made by him as you also want the world to believe. We were already made before meeting him and in the cause of relating we gave one another a helping hand”.

