Buhari’s 14-day lockdown wisest decision – MURIC 

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has rose in defense of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ban on movement in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states respectively, saying the move remains the best decision following health threats posed by the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

It explained that the restriction had become imperative with current realities in the country, adding that the lockdown for the next 14 days which would prevent interstate movement of persons who had likely been affected by the deadly disease in the country from spreading it to others would help the country to slow down the rising cases.

MURIC’s Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, while commending the President’s directive, knocked those he described as the critics of the directive, adding that Nigerians should ignore such sentiments and abide by measures put in place by the apex government to curtail spread of the global pandemic in the country.

Akintola, through a statement released to newsmen on Monday, warned that failure to adhere to measures by the Buhari-led administration may lead to unprecedented surge in the spread of the pestilence in Nigeria considering the situation in countries like Italy, Spain among others whose failures to abide by governments and health experts advice has led to serious mortality rate.

“The death toll in Italy for yesterday alone rose to 890 because the citizens did not take stay-at-home advice seriously when they were told to do so. Corona virus cases in Italy was only 21 by 21st February, 2020. But it rose sharply to 86,498 on 27th March, 2020. It could not have become so bad if they had hearkened to advice.

“It is the same story for many other countries currently facing shocking rise in corona tolls. America had just 16 cases of corona by 21st February but it rose to 100,037 by 27th March. From 18 cases on 26th February, France rose to 32,964 on 27th March. Within the same period, Spain skyrocketed from 25 cases to 64,059 while Iran snowballed from 5 cases to 32,332.

“These are advanced countries with state of the art medical facilities. What chance do we have? Is there still any Nigerian who doubts the capacity of the average Nigerian to tow the path of indiscipline without enforcement? We know ourselves. It is only those who want to see more bodybags on the streets who are trying to mislead the public. Therefore, this ban is in order,” the statement said.

The Muslim body, however, advised residents of the affected states to comply with the restriction and maintain proper hygiene in line with health experts advise to help the apex government in its fight against the global pandemic.

Furthermore, it urged people in other states to self-isolate and avoid social events and meetings, adding that all hands must be on deck to win the fight against the novel virus and restore normalcy to the country.