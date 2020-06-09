Buhari writes Senate, seeks Dongban-Mensem confirmation as Appeal court president

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly in seeking the confirmation of the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the court.

He explained that the request was in line with Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The President’s request was contained in a letter read on the floor during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

“Pursuant to Section 238(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria.

“It is my hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in the usual expeditious manner,” the letter from the President read.

Recall that Buhari had yesterday nominated Dongban-Mensem as President, Court of Appeal.

The President, through a statement released to newsmen by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the nomination was in line with his constitutional responsibility.