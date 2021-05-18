Report on Interest
Buhari writes Senate on N2.3trn external loan approval

Barely 30 days after approving $1.5bn and €995 million external borrowings, President Muhammadu Buhari has again written the National Assembly to sought the consideration and approval of new N2.3trillion ($6.18bn) external loan.

He explained through his letter that the proposed loan of an additional N2.3trillion was to finance the 2021 budget deficit of N5.6 trillion.

Through the request which was contained in a letter read on Tuesday at plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the president added that the fund would be expended on critical infrastructural projects in transportation, health, and education, among others.

More to follow…

