Buhari writes National Assembly on N895bn supplementary budget approval

By News Desk

By The Guild

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly to sought the consideration and approval of a supplementary budget of N895bn for the country.

The approval been sought followed by assent given by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the supplementary budget after the negative effect of COVID-19 on the nation’s economy.

By FEC approval, the Buhari-led administration was expected to utilize the fund in procuring military hardware to prosecute the war against insurgency and banditry and that the remaining amount would be expended on health sector.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read an official communication from the president asking the federal lawmakers to approve a supplementary budget of N895bn.

Details later…

