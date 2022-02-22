Buhari will sign amended Electoral Act before March- Presidency

The controversies trailing the re-worked Electoral Act amendment bill may come to an end before March as President Muhammadu Buhari has concluded plans to append his signature on the document sent to him by the National Assembly.

As gathered, Buhari signaled his intention after a thorough check of the document brought by the lawmakers and consultations on possible implications of his actions on Nigerians during any election in the country.

This was confirmed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, who disclosed that Buhari could sign the bill in a couple of hours.

Adesina, who disclosed this while responding to questions on a popular television programme, stressed that the president has not violated any section of the law for delaying the exercise.

Defending his principal, Adesina, on Tuesday, slammed those accusing the President of delaying the signing of the bill, stressing that the Nigerian leader’s action was still within the requirements of the Constitution.

He stated that it would only be appropriate to say President Buhari has acted against the law if exceeds the 30-day window provided by the law.

“He (Buhari) will sign it (the bill) any moment from now,. It could be today, it could be tomorrow, it could be anytime, but within the 30 days.

“It could be signed today; it could be signed tomorrow. In a matter of hours, not days. Hours could be 24 hours, it could be 48 hours; not days, not weeks.

“You know before the President will put pen to paper on any legislation, particularly this one that has to do with our electoral fortunes, it has to be looked at and looked at.

“He has to buy opinions from different stakeholders and having been satisfied that the necessary due diligence had been done and he will not be making any error, then he will sign it, and I tell you that Nigerians will get to hear about this bill in hours,” Adesina said.

It would be recalled that the bill was transmitted to the president and confirmed by his Senior Special Assistant on NASS Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare, after it was signed last month.

Weeks after receiving the bill, the President has yet to give his assent – an action that has sparked an outcry from critics who fear he might reject it again.

Buhari had withheld his assent to the bill in November 2021, citing the cost of conducting direct primary elections, security challenges, and possible manipulation of electoral processes by political players as part of the reasons for his decision.

He, however, gave some conditions to give his assent, prompting the lawmakers to re-work the bill which initially led to the emergence of two versions from the green and red chambers of the assembly.

