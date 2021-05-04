Buhari will keep Nigeria together despite challenges – Presidency

The Presidency has stated that despite rising challenges and growing dissatisfaction across Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would do everything within acceptable means to ensure the country remains one indivisible entity.

Aside from the reassurance, the presidency said that despite plots by some Nigerians, in collaboration with foreign interests allegedly working to overthrow the current administration, the administration was committed to upholding Nigeria’s unity.

Through a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the presidency regretted that some Nigerians were allegedly plotting to unseat a legally constituted administration after winning general elections twice.

The presidency also accused some unnamed religious and former political leaders of masterminding and sponsoring the plots with claims that they are in possession of damaging evidence tenderable to pull the government down.

According to the presidency, we observed that recent agitations by various groups and individuals were actually being orchestrated with the intent to create an atmosphere suiting for passing a vote-of-no-confidence on President Buhari.

The presidency noted that more would be done in the areas of uniting Nigerians, ending insecurity, and taking millions of countrymen out of poverty as promised during the electioneering campaign while ensuring divisive elements are dealt with within the ambit of the law.

“The Department of State Services on Sunday alerted on sinister moves by misguided elements to wreak havoc on the government, sovereignty, and corporate existence of the country. Championed by some disgruntled religious and past political leaders, the intention is to eventually throw the country into a tailspin, which would compel a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership.

“Further unimpeachable evidence shows that these disruptive elements are now recruiting the leadership of some ethnic groups and politicians around the country, with the intention of convening some sort of conference, where a vote of no confidence would be passed on the President, thus throwing the land into further turmoil.

“The caterwauling, in recent times, by these elements, is to prepare the grounds adequately for their ignoble intentions, which are designed to cause further grief for the country. The agent provocateurs hope to achieve through artifice and sleight of hands, what they failed to do through the ballot box in the 2019 elections.

“Nigerians have opted for democratic rule, and the only acceptable way to change a democratically elected government is through elections, which hold at prescribed times in the country. Any other way is patently illegal and even treasonable. Of course, such would attract the necessary consequences.

“These discredited individuals and groups are also in cahoots with external forces to cause maximum damage in their own country. But the Presidency, already vested with mandate and authority by Nigerians till 2023, pledges to keep the country together, even if some unruly feathers would be ruffled in the process,” the statement said.

