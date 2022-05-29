Buhari warns religious groups against shoddy planning after Rivers’ event stampede

Grieved by the circumstances that led to resulted in 31 guests’ death at a free-food concert in Rivers State, President Muhammadu Buhari has warned organizers of religious, political, and other big events organisers to desist from placing less emphasis on safety before and during their events across the country.

Buhari said that they should often ensure that their events were carried out in a disciplined manner to avert calamitous deaths and injuries similar to the Ports Harcourt tragedy.

The president gave the warning after the Rivers Police Command announced that 31 persons died during the stampede that occurred when the guests tried to jostle for seats at an event organised by a new generation church, Kings Assembly, at the Polo Club in Port Harcourt.

In a statement released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president described the developments that claimed the lives of the worshippers as extremely bad and commiserated with the families of the deceased.

The President directed that efforts should be made to provide relief to those injured during the unfortunate incident in the state.

He added that relief agencies of the Federal Government including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) should maintain constant contact with the Rivers State government to ensure that the survivors get good care and relief efforts.

According to the statement, President Buhari expressed his condolences and that of the nation to the bereaved families and to the government and people of Rivers State and prayed to the Almighty to repose the souls of the deceased.

Earlier, the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, expressed his grief over the incident and promised that the incident would be investigated to ascertain what transpired at the venue.

Wike, in a statement released yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said that a committee would be set up to probe the incident and details on what transpired.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I pray for God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved ones. I also pray for the souls of all the faithful departed to rest in perfect peace. And to the injured, I wish them a speedy recovery.”

