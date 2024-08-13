Buhari visits Aso Villa one year after leaving office

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the Aso Rock Villa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to attend the Council of State meeting, barely one year after leaving office following the expiration of his tenure.

Buhari visited the seat of power alongside former President, Goodluck Jonathan, to attend the inaugural Council of State meeting convened by President Bola Tinubu.

Also at the meeting were former Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) while Abia, Adamawa, and Akwa Ibom State governors joined the conversation virtually from their states.

The meeting on Tuesday came barely 18 months after the council’s last meeting chaired by Buhari amid the 2023 elections, the new naira policy, and the fuel scarcity crisis.

The meeting will allow members to discuss the nationwide hunger protest and economic and security challenges.

Tinubu and his predecessors, including Buhari, will discuss the need for the Federal Government to consolidate the gains made by the administration after assuming office.

To assist the discussion, ministers will brief the Council on sectorial gains made by the administration and projections for the future.

The National Council of State is a constitutional organ of the Nigerian government that advises the executive on policy-making, among other functions and the members also includes the President and his Vice, all former Presidents and Heads of State, former Chief Justices of Nigeria, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and state governors.

The council’s role is largely advisory, guiding the President in decision-making processes on national security, appointments, and economic policies.

And the council convene on the request of the President to seek their advice on possible solutions to crucial national issues.