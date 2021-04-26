Buhari, US State Secretary to meet over insecurity, economy

Barring any last minutes changes, President Muhammadu Buhari and United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, would be meeting to discuss insecurity and economic challenges facing both Nigerian and US arising from harsh reality of coronavirus pandemic.

It was gathered that both leaders would meet, deliberate and proffer workable solutions to peculiar challenges of both countries such that would cushion impact of economic constraints, and more importantly, rising insecurity challenges in Nigeria.

Through a statement from the US State Department signed by Blinken’s spokesman, Ned Price, stated that the meeting would be part of his principal’s first virtual trip to Africa since US President Joe Biden came into office.

According to him, strengthening democratic governance, building lasting security, and promoting economic ties and diversification will top agenda at the meeting.

Price said that the virtual trip that would commence on Tuesday also include visit to Kenya and engagement with young people from across the continent.

People-to-people connections, underpinned by the dynamic Nigerian diaspora in the United States, amplify and strengthen our relationship.

“During his visit, Secretary Blinken will meet with President Buhari and Foreign Minister Onyeama to reiterate the value of our bilateral relationship and discuss issues of shared importance. Secretary Blinken will also participate in a health partnership event to underscore our collaboration to combat the pandemic as well as long-term U.S. investments in combatting infectious diseases.

“He will meet with a beneficiary of a PEPFAR program and a Nigerian health care worker.The Secretary’s virtual trip to Kenya will celebrate our 57-year bilateral relationship.

“Secretary Blinken will meet with President Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary Omamo to reaffirm our strategic partnership, discuss future cooperation to promote democracy and expand trade, and explore avenues to address global challenges, including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Secretary will also visit Kenyan-based renewable energy companies that, thanks in part to U.S. government engagement, are a model of innovative clean energy alternatives in Africa. Finally, as part of our solidarity with Kenya amid the global pandemic, we will highlight a U.S.-donated Mobile Field Hospital to which the United States is providing essential COVID-19 medical supplies through AFRICOM and the Massachusetts National Guard’s State Partnership Program,” the statement said.