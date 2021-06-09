Buhari unveils first indigenous mobile phone

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled first made in Nigeria mobile phone, christened as ITF Mobile, said to have been produced in Nigeria by Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

As said, the feat was in line with the government’s commitment to buy into wider Nigerian technology market by introducing indigenous mobile phones tailored toward Nigerians peculiar needs.

Presenting the gadget to the president on Wednesday before commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, said that aside from ITF Mobile, the ministry through ITF was working fervently to produce other brands.

According to him, the phone was one of the twelve produced, using locally sourced components, by the Electrical/Electronics Technology Department of the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) Model Skills Training Centre.

“Twelve indigenous mobile cell phones produced by the Model Skills Training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund; an agency under Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment was launched. It gives me great pleasure Mr President, to present you with one of the phones,” he said.

Following the presentation, the president presided over swearing-in Commissioners for National Population Commission and the Federal Civil Service Commission ahead of deliberations at the Council meeting.

Those sworn-in were Wakil Bukar as Commissioner of the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCC) and Mohammed Dattijo Usman as Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC). Bukar, replaced the FCC Commissioner from Bauchi State while Usman replaced the NPC Commissioner from Niger State.

