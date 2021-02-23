Report on Interest
under logo

Buhari inaugurates steering committee for new national…

The Guild

Don’t play politics with lockdown palliative- Lagos…

The Guild

Dino Melaye urges FG to halt 5G mobile network development

The Guild
NewsNigeria

Buhari unveils cybercrime prevention plan, targets arms dealers, fraudsters, others

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled a new national cybersecurity policy to tackle and prevent Nigerians from engaging in arms dealings, online fraud, and other cybercrime actions on the global stage in the next five years.

 

MORE DETAILS LATER.

 

The Guild 2440 posts 25 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.