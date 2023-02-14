Buhari, UAE leader begin discussion on Nigeria’s visa ban, others

President Muhammadu Buhari and his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who doubles as the Emir of Abu Dhabi, have begun discussions on lifting the blanket visa ban imposed by the arab nation on Nigerians. and other issues affecting the bilateral relations between both countries.

Other issues both leaders also discussed include the need for Emirates Airline to resume flight operations between both countries after withholding its services over the firm’s $85 million blocked revenue.

During a telephone conversation that started as a call by President Buhari to condole with the UAE leader on Tuesday, Buhari requested that the blanket ban earlier imposed on Nigeria intending to travel to the arab nation be lifted.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the president requested that his UAE counterpart review the blanket visa ban imposed on Nigerians intending to travel to the UAE.

Buhari recalled that mutually beneficial excellent relations have subsisted between the two nations over many years, symbolised by robust economic interactions and regular consultations on matters of common interest, including engagements at the highest political levels.

He noted that recent irritants in bilateral relations generated by consular issues relating to the behaviour of some Nigerians in the UAE are being ironed out, noting that no country including Nigeria will condone criminalities and illegal behaviours.

Buhari, therefore, expressed the readiness of the Government of Nigeria to apply necessary sanctions through appropriate judicial processes against anyone identified to have committed criminal acts in the UAE.

He requested that the issue be allowed to be handled by the relevant security/intelligence agencies of the two countries and to come up with lasting solutions to the problems associated with criminalities and illegalities.

Buhari had earlier called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to condole with him on the death of his mother-in-law, Sheikha Maryam Al Falasi, during which important issues of mutual concern between the two countries came up.

Recall that Emirates Airline suspended its operations in Nigeria in 2022 in the wake of its inability to repatriate funds trapped in Nigeria.

He assured the UAE leader that the issue of the Emirates funds was receiving appropriate attention alongside those of other foreign airlines operating in Nigeria, adding that the Central Bank of Nigeria had been directed to increase foreign exchange allocation to the airline.

