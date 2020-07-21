Buhari turns down senate’s recommendation on sacking service chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has turned down senate recommendation advising presidency to lay off Service Chiefs and restructure security formations so as to have a befitting outfit as against alleged underperformance of the chiefs.

Buhari indicated that his office has the right for appointment and retaining of any appointee and that relieving any officeholder from duty can only be determined by his office.

Through a statement released on Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president acknowledged the senate’s recommendation but technically took a different position against the lawmakers’ resolution on the service chiefs.

Buhari assured that his administration would continue to operate in interest of the country and her citizens, just as he reiterated his commitment towards provisions of adequate measures to protect lives and property.

The statement said: “The Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times“.