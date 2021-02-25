Buhari turns down amnesty option for bandits, other terrorists

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that his administration would not be granting amnesty to bandits, murderous herdsmen, insurgents, and other terrorists across the country, saying his government was committed to annihilating terrorists and end terrorism across Nigeria.

He said the Federal Government under his watch would not give in to the option of granting amnesty to armed criminals in its war against terrorism, adding that his administration would stop at nothing in dealing decisively with bandits, kidnappers, and insurgents.

Buhari said that contrary to the amnesty option being suggested by different groups across the country, he would stick to the conventional anti-terrorism strategies in bringing an end to the challenges once and for all.

Speaking on Thursday while declaring open a joint security meeting of Northern State Governors’ Forum, the president maintained that choosing the amnesty option, without a permanent solution would only further compound the nation’s woes.

Buhari, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, noted that part of the workable approach in defeating the terrorists was to stop ethnic profiling and treat all criminals and criminals.

The president regretted that the security challenges confronting the nation have slowed down the emancipation of Nigerians from poverty and economic deprivation.

To halt the trend, Buhari disclosed that he has given marching orders to the new Service Chiefs to devise fresh strategies that would end the ugly security situation across the country.

Furthermore, he commended efforts of the 19 northern states governors for their contribution towards national growth and development, especially during such challenging times when the continuous existence of Nigeria was being threatened by activities of terrorists.

“This meeting is coming at a time when the nation is making steady progress in addressing the many challenges impeding developmental and progress. We are providing critical infrastructure such as roads, railways, airports among others which are critical to economic prosperity of our people as well as opening up economic opportunities for our citizens to pursue legitimate aspirations that grow the economy.

“At the same time, we are confronting the various dimensions of security challenges that continue to slow down the emancipation of our people from poverty and economic deprivation. The Government shall continue to deal with insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminals who constitute a threat to innocent citizens across the country.

“Criminals are criminals and should be dealt with accordingly, without resorting to ethnic profiling. I have already tasked the new Service Chiefs to devise new strategies that will end this ugly situation where the lives of our people continue to be threatened by hoodlums and criminals.

“I expect that at this meeting, your Forum will also discuss and devise ways of building stronger collaboration with the security architecture and the people in defeating criminality across the region and the nation at large.

“It is pertinent to note that the increased realization of our security, democracy, and development indices are inextricably linked. Democracy and rule of law promote stability and in turn reinforce the power to assert freedom and economic progress of our people,” Buhari said.

In attendance at the meeting were Governors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto and Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state. While others were represented by their deputies.

Traditional rulers in attendance include the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhamnad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Shehu of Borno, Umar Ibn El-Kenemi, Emir of Kano, Abdullahi Ado Bayero, Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya, Emir of Zazzau, and Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali among others.

The federal government’s delegation included Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, who represented the Senate President and Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu among others.