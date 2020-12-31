Buhari to roll out 2021 plans during New Year day broadcast

President Muhammadu Buhari will be addressing Nigerians on Friday, January 1, 2021 during which plans and programmes for the year would be reeled out.

Buhari, who would be addressing the nation at about 7 am on Friday as part of his New Year celebration, would be reviewing the Year 2020 which had been impacted by the outbreak of coronavirus resulting into lockdown and other protocols.

The address would be coming barely 24 hours after signing the 2021 appropriation bill of N13,588,027,886,175 into law, in a bid to fast-track completion of ongoing projects and programmes across the country.

Confirming the nationwide broadcast, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement released on Thursday, said that address would be aired on the country’s national broadcast stations.

Shehu said: “President Muhammadu Buhari will make a New Year broadcast to the nation Friday, January 1, 2021 at 7am. And Television, radio, and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to join the network services for the broadcast”.

Earlier, in his Christmas day message, the president had asked Nigerians to use the hope and joy that comes with the Christmas season to reinvest their trust in the administration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“In Christendom, Christmas season represents joy, peace, hope, love, goodwill and imminent salvation. These worthy values which Jesus’ Advent symbolize, are very much needed in our country at this time when we are confronted with diverse challenges like rising spate of armed banditry, kidnappings, insurgency, economic recession and upsurge of COVID-19 infections,” Buhari had said.

“I wish to, therefore, enjoin fellow compatriots to appropriate the hope that comes with Christmas and reinvest trust in this Administration’s determination and unwavering commitment to restore peace, security and prosperity to our dear country.”