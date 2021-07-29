Buhari to increase education budget by 50%

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to increase the budget for the country’s education sector by as much as 50 percent over the next two years to ensure the sector meets up with globally acceptable standards.

He added that before the end of his administration in 2023, more would have been achieved in areas of the infrastructural, syllabus, and other development in the education sector to meet up with the 21st century standards.

He noted that aside from the budget increment, his administration would be spared no efforts in formulating relevant policies that would give needed direction on where the funds would be expended to bring about the needed reforms in the sector.

He added that more funds would also be committed to increasing investment in education by strengthening institutions, promoting greater adoption of technology, building the capacities of teachers and other education stakeholders.

The president made the pledge yesterday in a document titled, Heads Of State Call To Action On Education Financing Ahead Of The Global Education Summit, signed as a form of commitment at the ongoing Summit in London, United Kingdom, the President stated:

“We commit to progressively increase our annual domestic education expenditure by 50% over the next two years and up to 100% by 2025 beyond the 20% global benchmark.”

The Summit which is being co-hosted by the United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, seeks to give opportunities for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories

The declaration read: ​“I join my brother, His Excellency, Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya to affirm our commitment to improving learning outcomes in our respective countries by ensuring equitable access to quality and inclusive education for all our citizens, with particular emphasis on the girl child.

“We fully endorse the call for more efficient use of resources and to significantly increase investment in education by strengthening institutions, promoting greater adoption of technology, building the capacities of our teachers, and mobilizing additional financial resources through legal frameworks and deliberate intervention on a sustainable basis.

“In this regard, we commit to progressively increase our annual domestic education expenditure by 50% over the next two years and up to 100% by 2025 beyond the 20% global benchmark. Let us, therefore, raise our hands in solidarity to build a more secure and prosperous future for our children.”

